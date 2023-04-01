Scotiabank Trims goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Target Price to C$130.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$192.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James cut goeasy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EHMEF opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.80. goeasy has a 1 year low of $65.63 and a 1 year high of $115.50.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the Easyfinancial and Easyhome segments. The Easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The Easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

