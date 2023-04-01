Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Update

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 117,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scienjoy stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of Scienjoy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Scienjoy stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 15,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,422. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. Scienjoy has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $149.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

