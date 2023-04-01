Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,555 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $17,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

SCHD traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.16. 2,678,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,353. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.60 and a 200 day moving average of $74.10. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

