Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.79. 1,335,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,070. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $49.64.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

