Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 2,800 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Saxon Interests Inc. decreased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,865 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Shell by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.92) to GBX 2,987 ($36.70) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.63) to GBX 3,000 ($36.86) in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.63) to GBX 2,950 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Price Performance

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $200.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

