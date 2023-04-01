Saxon Interests Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after buying an additional 584,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after buying an additional 755,625 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,686,000 after buying an additional 46,024 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,487,000 after buying an additional 412,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after buying an additional 268,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

FANG opened at $135.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 21.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

