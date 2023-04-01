Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.28

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.2821 per share on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Sanlam Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:SLLDY opened at C$6.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.40. Sanlam has a 52-week low of C$5.02 and a 52-week high of C$10.14.

About Sanlam

Sanlam Ltd. engages in the provision of financial solutions to individual and institutional clients. Its solutions include individual, group and short-term insurance, personal financial services such as estate planning, trusts, wills, personal loans, health management, savings and linked products. The company operates through five clusters: Sanlam Personal Finance, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investments, Santam and Corporate and Other.

