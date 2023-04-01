Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.28

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.2821 per share on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.
Sanlam Trading Down 1.3 %
OTCMKTS:SLLDY opened at C$6.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.40. Sanlam has a 52-week low of C$5.02 and a 52-week high of C$10.14.
About Sanlam
