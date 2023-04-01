Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Invests $331,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,165,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of META opened at $211.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $549.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.91.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. New Street Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.60.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

