Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.42

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.42 and traded as low as $24.02. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 818 shares traded.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%.

