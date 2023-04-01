Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Short Interest Down 16.2% in March

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 769,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.
Institutional Trading of Ryanair
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $575,499,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ryanair by 11.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,007,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,025,000 after buying an additional 1,009,514 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 49.7% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,578,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,655,000 after purchasing an additional 856,560 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 11.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,787,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,242,000 after purchasing an additional 612,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,776,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,816,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ryanair Price Performance
Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Ryanair had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryanair (RYAAY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.