Rovida Advisors Inc. Purchases 45,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rovida Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.2% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.73. 36,863,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,949,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.86.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,871 shares of company stock worth $10,094,138 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.39.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

