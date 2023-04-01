Rockland Trust Co. Sells 8,328 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,328 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371,324 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,050.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,826,000 after purchasing an additional 162,042 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $86,446,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after acquiring an additional 102,207 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $7.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $848.98. The stock had a trading volume of 404,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,601. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $823.48 and a 200 day moving average of $803.77. The stock has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $873.94.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

