Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 6,008 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,309,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,182,896. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.35.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.