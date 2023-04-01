Rockland Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 26,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,482,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,401,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.66. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $44.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.28.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

