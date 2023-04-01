Rockland Trust Co. Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $70,868.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,608,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,297. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $87.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.15. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

