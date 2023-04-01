Rockland Trust Co. Has $15.95 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,316 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.8% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE NKE traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.64. 5,659,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,130,675. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86. The firm has a market cap of $190.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.