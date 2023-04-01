Rockland Trust Co. Buys 1,957 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Unilever by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $51.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,116. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.68. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Several brokerages have commented on UL. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

