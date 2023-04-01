Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Shares Down 2.3%

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). 3,180,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 4,684,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £3.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.20.
Rockfire Resources Company Profile
Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.
