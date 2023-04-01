Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $114.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 23,551 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 125,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

