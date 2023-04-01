Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $114.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 23,551 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 125,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
