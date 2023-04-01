Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) CTO Sells $11,001.76 in Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) CTO David Rivas sold 19,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $11,001.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 309,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,228.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rigetti Computing Trading Up 20.6 %

Rigetti Computing stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,907,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,060. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $89.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 473.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.25%. The company had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGTI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Rigetti Computing from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rigetti Computing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at $2,728,000. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

