RH (NYSE:RH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. RH updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

RH Stock Up 2.5 %

RH stock opened at $243.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.67. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $390.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $612,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $3,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,383 in the last 90 days. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the third quarter worth $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in RH by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

