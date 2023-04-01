RFP Financial Group LLC Takes $615,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,602,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,797,368. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $212.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.29.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.