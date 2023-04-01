RFP Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 29,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 203,291 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

CSCO traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.28. The company had a trading volume of 20,588,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,050,400. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $214.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

