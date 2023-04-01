RFP Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.72. 7,037,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,787,225. The stock has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average of $64.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $70.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.