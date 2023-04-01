RFP Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000. Southern comprises 0.7% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Southern by 6.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after buying an additional 3,653,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after buying an additional 1,391,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,661,000 after buying an additional 1,313,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 57.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,989 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $69.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,195,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average is $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

