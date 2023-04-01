RFP Financial Group LLC Invests $442,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.4 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.63. 1,782,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.17 and its 200-day moving average is $235.47.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

