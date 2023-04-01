RFP Financial Group LLC Invests $2.18 Million in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITOT stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.55. 1,031,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,894. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.44 and a 1 year high of $103.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.78.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

