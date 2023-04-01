RFP Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,177 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 152,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.00. 1,690,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $3.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.61%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

