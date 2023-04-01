RFP Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.07. 355,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,677. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.