RFP Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.92. 10,476,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,427,362. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.41.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

