RFP Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 253,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,253,000 after acquiring an additional 34,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 15,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.6 %
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.
Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
