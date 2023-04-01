RFP Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,352,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20,018 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 29,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 40,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 28,723 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.74. 1,849,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,062. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $109.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.37.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

