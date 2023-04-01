Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes $303,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,258 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $682,195,000 after purchasing an additional 344,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,460,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,654,000 after purchasing an additional 551,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.53. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($70.65) to GBX 5,790 ($71.14) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Articles

