Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after buying an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,122,000 after buying an additional 313,579 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,713,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 119,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4,087.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 110,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,093,000 after acquiring an additional 107,417 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $545.67 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $546.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $519.95 and its 200 day moving average is $466.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Argus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.00.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

