Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 332 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after buying an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,505,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,258,000 after buying an additional 776,566 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,645,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,975,000 after buying an additional 881,341 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,696,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,182,000 after buying an additional 796,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,452,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,979,000 after purchasing an additional 436,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 2.2 %

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $81.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.68 and its 200 day moving average is $83.89. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $68.67 and a 12-month high of $142.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.74 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 128.92% and a return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

