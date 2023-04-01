Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 6,440 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,871,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $472.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $480.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $440.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.61.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

