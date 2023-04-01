Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $503,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,095 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 141.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,820,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,889,000 after buying an additional 3,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $50,869,000. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $46,040,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $38,032,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF opened at $18.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.58.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Recommended Stories

