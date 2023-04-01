Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $159.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

