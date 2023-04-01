Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $77.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average of $79.48. The firm has a market cap of $153.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

