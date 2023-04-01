Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 368 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in RLI by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of RLI by 9.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

In other news, Director Michael E. Angelina acquired 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,990.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,089.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock opened at $132.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.42. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $100.96 and a 52-week high of $140.69.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. RLI had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $360.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. RLI’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

