Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives $145.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.6 %

RSG opened at $135.22 on Monday. Republic Services has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $149.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Republic Services by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

