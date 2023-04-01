Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Short Interest Update

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,416,400 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the February 28th total of 2,960,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 302.1 days.

Reliance Worldwide Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of RLLWF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.55. 750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,813. Reliance Worldwide has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Reliance Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

About Reliance Worldwide

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems.

