Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,556,000 after purchasing an additional 813,967 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,678,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,414,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 499.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,953,000 after acquiring an additional 102,809 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $66,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total value of $1,014,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,786 shares of company stock worth $22,950,981 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

REGN opened at $821.67 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $835.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $763.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $740.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $23.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on REGN shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $840.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

