Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of RRX stock opened at $140.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.81 and a 200-day moving average of $138.04. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $162.89.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 39.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

