Raymond James Cuts Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Price Target to $8.50

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut Summit Hotel Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.83.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $10.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Summit Hotel Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, CEO Jonathan P. Stanner purchased 21,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $150,903.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,402,164.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Hope S. Taitz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan P. Stanner purchased 21,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $150,903.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,402,164.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 177,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.