Raydium Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 31st. Raydium has a total market cap of $44.21 million and $3.26 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000828 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Raydium

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,873 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,761,876 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

