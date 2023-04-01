Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Randstad Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RANJY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.24. Randstad has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $33.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56.
Randstad Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.2508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 7.84%. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.71%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Randstad Company Profile
Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: North America, France, Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Belgium & Luxembourg, Iberia, Other European Countries, Rest of the World, Global Businesses, and Corporate.
