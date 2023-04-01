Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Randstad Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RANJY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.24. Randstad has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $33.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56.

Randstad Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.2508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 7.84%. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Randstad Company Profile

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: North America, France, Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Belgium & Luxembourg, Iberia, Other European Countries, Rest of the World, Global Businesses, and Corporate.

