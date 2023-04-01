Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Lowered to $154.00 at UBS Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $157.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RL. Barclays upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.57.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:RL opened at $116.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Stories

