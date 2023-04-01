RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CJS Securities

CJS Securities started coverage on shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of RadNet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

RadNet Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.24 and a beta of 1.55. RadNet has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). RadNet had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RadNet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,632,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,977,000 after purchasing an additional 131,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RadNet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,267,000 after buying an additional 73,904 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in RadNet by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,213,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,508,000 after buying an additional 191,053 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,560,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,213,000 after purchasing an additional 391,060 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 22.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,811,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after purchasing an additional 326,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

