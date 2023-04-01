Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Shares Down 4.2%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 3,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 21,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.